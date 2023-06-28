Robert L. Md Zerbe Sells 3,000 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 1.77. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

VCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,583,000 after buying an additional 92,494 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,475,000 after acquiring an additional 110,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,291,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,518,000 after purchasing an additional 191,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

