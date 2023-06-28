Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Insider Acquires A$135,206.02 in Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA – Get Rating) insider Craig Bentley acquired 512,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,206.02 ($90,137.34).

Craig Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nova Minerals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Craig Bentley acquired 300,000 shares of Nova Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$105,000.00 ($70,000.00).

Nova Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Nova Minerals Company Profile

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship projects include the Estelle gold project, a 35km long corridor of 21 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel gold project in the north; and the RPM gold project in the south located in Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.