Head-To-Head Contrast: Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Janus International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Janus International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janus International Group and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus International Group $1.02 billion 1.41 $107.65 million $0.78 12.55 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A N/A $0.34 35.45

Analyst Recommendations

Janus International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain. Janus International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Janus International Group and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus International Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain 0 2 6 0 2.75

Janus International Group presently has a consensus price target of $13.38, indicating a potential upside of 36.62%. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus price target of $63.40, indicating a potential upside of 428.33%. Given Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is more favorable than Janus International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Janus International Group and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus International Group 10.94% 32.67% 9.36% Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Janus International Group beats Compagnie de Saint-Gobain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus International Group

(Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc. manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions. It also provides facility and door automation and access control technologies; and Noke smart entry system. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Temple, Georgia.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands. It also offers mortars and building chemicals under the Weber brand; exterior products comprising asphalt and composite shingles, roll roofing systems, and accessories; and pipes under the PAM brand, as well as designs, imports, and distributes instant adhesives, sealants, and silicones. In addition, the company provides interior systems, interior and exterior insulation, cladding, floor coverings, façades and lightweight structures, waterproofing, roofing solutions, pre-assembly, and prefabrication solutions; high performance materials; glass for buildings; plasterboard; and interior glass products. Further, it distributes heavy building materials; plumbing, heating, and sanitary products; timbers and panels; civil engineering products; ceramic tiles; and site equipment and tools. The company was founded in 1665 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.