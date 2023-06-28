Financial Survey: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) versus CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) and CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CDL Hospitality Trusts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and CDL Hospitality Trusts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $294.85 million 1.54 $9.81 million $0.14 66.54 CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A $0.13 7.43

Profitability

Chatham Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CDL Hospitality Trusts. CDL Hospitality Trusts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chatham Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and CDL Hospitality Trusts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust 4.68% 1.76% 1.07% CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of CDL Hospitality Trusts shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chatham Lodging Trust and CDL Hospitality Trusts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.61%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats CDL Hospitality Trusts on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

