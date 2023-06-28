Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) & Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Jin Medical International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Cadre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jin Medical International and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A Cadre 4.94% 16.23% 6.79%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadre 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jin Medical International and Cadre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cadre has a consensus target price of $30.86, suggesting a potential upside of 35.58%. Given Cadre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jin Medical International and Cadre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cadre $457.84 million 1.87 $5.82 million $0.61 37.31

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Jin Medical International.

Summary

Cadre beats Jin Medical International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

