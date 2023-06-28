Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) versus Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Financial Contrast

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) and Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prysmian and Akoustis Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prysmian N/A N/A N/A $0.44 45.22 Akoustis Technologies $15.35 million 14.61 -$59.03 million ($1.04) -3.01

Prysmian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoustis Technologies. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prysmian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

50.0% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Prysmian and Akoustis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prysmian N/A N/A N/A Akoustis Technologies -258.56% -60.18% -37.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Prysmian and Akoustis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prysmian 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akoustis Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Prysmian currently has a consensus price target of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 93.28%. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.06, suggesting a potential upside of 125.64%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Prysmian.

Summary

Prysmian beats Akoustis Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prysmian

(Get Rating)

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution. It also provides industrial and network components for various industries, which includes mining, railway, marine, solar and wind automotive, and oil and gas sectors, as well as cranes, rolling stocks, elevators & escalators; network components, including connectors and terminals for low, medium, high, and extra-high voltage cables and submarine cable systems for industrial, construction, and infrastructure applications, as well as for power transmission and distribution grids. In addition, the company offers electronics and optical sensing solutions; and manufactures optical fiber, optical cables, and optical fiber submarine cables for the telecommunications sector. Prysmian S.p.A. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Akoustis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment sells amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, and military and defense applications. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.