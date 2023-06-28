HC Wainwright Increases Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target to $50.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 128.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $773.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of -1.04. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

Insider Activity at Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

