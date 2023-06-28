Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.79.

LCID has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 452,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 76,860 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,318,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 377,395 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

