KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $61.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $52.24 on Monday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.