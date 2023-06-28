Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $31.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AY opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -783.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,931.36%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

