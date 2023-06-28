América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

