DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $75.48 Average PT from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $74.74 on Friday. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $78,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,421.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,046,440 shares of company stock worth $68,443,904 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

