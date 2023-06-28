Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target at $527.86

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $527.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $484.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.