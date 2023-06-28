Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $39.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 516,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.14. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

