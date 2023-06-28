Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZLNDY. HSBC raised Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 763.50 and a beta of 1.76. Zalando has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.