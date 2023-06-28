Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $55.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

NYSE CPRI opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $64,259,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Capri by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

