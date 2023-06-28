Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.50.
A number of research firms recently commented on EXP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EXP opened at $180.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.04. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $180.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.30.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
