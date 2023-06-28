Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $244,895,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

