The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toro Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $100.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. Toro has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

