Financial Review: Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) & Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) and Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Schibsted ASA and Pearson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A Pearson N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Schibsted ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pearson pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Schibsted ASA pays out 0.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pearson has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pearson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A $12.97 1.43 Pearson $4.75 billion 1.59 $299.33 million N/A N/A

This table compares Schibsted ASA and Pearson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pearson has higher revenue and earnings than Schibsted ASA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Schibsted ASA and Pearson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schibsted ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pearson 0 2 3 0 2.60

Schibsted ASA presently has a consensus price target of $178.50, indicating a potential upside of 862.26%. Pearson has a consensus price target of $1,022.86, indicating a potential upside of 9,604.53%. Given Pearson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pearson is more favorable than Schibsted ASA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Schibsted ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Pearson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pearson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pearson beats Schibsted ASA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others. The company also publishes newspapers under the VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, and Omni brands in paper and digital format; and operates Podme, a podcast platform. In addition, the company distributes newspapers and parcels for businesses and consumers under the Helthjem and Morgenlevering brands. Further, it has a portfolio of digital companies, which include Lendo that offers digital marketplaces for consumer lending; Prisjakt, which offers price comparison for consumers; Ingrid, a delivery platform; Tørn, a marketplace for surplus construction goods; and Savr, a fund platform. The company operates in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, other European countries, and internationally. Schibsted ASA was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills. The Assessment & Qualifications segment offers Pearson VUE, US student assessment, clinical assessment, UK GCSE, and A levels and international academic qualifications and associated courseware. The Virtual Learning segment provides virtual schools and online program management services. The English Language Learning segment offers Pearson test of English, institutional courseware, and English online solutions. The Higher Education segment engages in the US, Canadian, and international higher education courseware businesses. The Workforce Skills offers BTEC, GED, TalentLens, Faethm, Credly, Pearson college, and apprenticeships. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

