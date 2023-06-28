Reviewing Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Water and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water 7.40% 6.21% 5.46% Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Consolidated Water and Pennon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Water 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pennon Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Consolidated Water currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.44%. Pennon Group has a consensus target price of $815.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,641.35%. Given Pennon Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pennon Group is more favorable than Consolidated Water.

This table compares Consolidated Water and Pennon Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water $94.11 million 3.96 $5.86 million N/A N/A Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 32.13

Consolidated Water has higher revenue and earnings than Pennon Group.

Dividends

Consolidated Water pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pennon Group pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Pennon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consolidated Water beats Pennon Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. It uses reverse osmosis technology to produce potable water from seawater. The company produces and supplies water to end-users, including residential, commercial, and government customers, as well as government-owned distributors. It also provides design, engineering, construction, procurement, and management services for desalination projects and water treatment plants, as well as management and engineering services relating to municipal water distribution and treatment. In addition, the company manufactures and services a range of water-related products, including reverse osmosis desalination equipment, membrane separation equipment, filtration equipment, piping systems, vessels, and custom fabricated components; and provides design, engineering, consulting, management, inspection, training, and equipment maintenance services for commercial, municipal, and industrial water production, supply, and treatment, as well as desalination and wastewater treatment. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. It serves approximately 50 million household and non-household customers. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

