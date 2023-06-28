Analyzing Avivagen (VIVXF) and Its Peers

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Rating) is one of 396 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Avivagen to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Avivagen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Avivagen has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avivagen’s peers have a beta of 2.31, indicating that their average share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avivagen -779.01% N/A -457.63% Avivagen Competitors -18.30% 5.74% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avivagen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Avivagen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avivagen $730,000.00 -$4.71 million -0.23 Avivagen Competitors $12.82 billion $1.32 billion 20.90

Avivagen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Avivagen. Avivagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avivagen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avivagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Avivagen Competitors 1453 4262 4384 47 2.30

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 2,169.83%. Given Avivagen’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avivagen has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Avivagen peers beat Avivagen on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr. Tobias Beta blend for the human immune system. It serves in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. Avivagen Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

