Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) & Chubb (NYSE:CB) Head-To-Head Review

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) and Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Admiral Group and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A Chubb 11.71% 13.13% 3.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Admiral Group and Chubb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Admiral Group 3 3 1 0 1.71 Chubb 0 3 10 1 2.86

Dividends

Admiral Group currently has a consensus target price of $2,265.20, indicating a potential upside of 8,215.71%. Chubb has a consensus target price of $241.38, indicating a potential upside of 27.21%. Given Admiral Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Admiral Group is more favorable than Chubb.

Admiral Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Admiral Group pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chubb has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Admiral Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Admiral Group and Chubb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A $1.07 25.45 Chubb $43.17 billion 1.82 $5.31 billion $12.46 15.23

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Admiral Group. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Admiral Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chubb beats Admiral Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers its insurance product and services under the Admiral, Admiral Money, Apparent, Balumba, Bell, Compare.com, ConTe.it, Diamond, Elephant, Elephant Auto, Gladiator, L'Olivier, Qualitas Auto, and Veygo brands. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. It markets its products primarily through insurance and reinsurance brokers. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

