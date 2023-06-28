Head-To-Head Contrast: u-blox (UBLXF) vs. Its Rivals

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare u-blox to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of u-blox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares u-blox and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets u-blox N/A N/A N/A u-blox Competitors -17.13% -38.60% -6.51%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

u-blox pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. u-blox pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 16.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares u-blox and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio u-blox N/A N/A 31.08 u-blox Competitors $151.67 million -$8.25 million 115.46

u-blox’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than u-blox. u-blox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for u-blox and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score u-blox 1 0 1 0 2.00 u-blox Competitors 66 536 1050 6 2.60

u-blox presently has a consensus price target of $132.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.85%. As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 257.62%. Given u-blox’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe u-blox has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

u-blox competitors beat u-blox on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

