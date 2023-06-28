Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) vs. United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Financial Analysis

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and United Homes Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $3.34 billion 0.66 $262.31 million $2.47 9.56 United Homes Group $463.44 million 0.31 $7.07 million N/A N/A

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

20.8% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.1% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dream Finders Homes has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes 7.76% 44.78% 11.79% United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dream Finders Homes and United Homes Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 1 0 0 1.50 United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.23%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The company also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. It sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc. designs, builds and sells home in South Carolina. It provides affordable homes for the entry-level to mid-level segments. The company operates its homebuilder homes under Great Southern Homes brand name. United Homes Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

