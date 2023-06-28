Comparing Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mainz Biomed and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainz Biomed 0 0 3 0 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mainz Biomed currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.76%. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.34%. Given Mainz Biomed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mainz Biomed is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mainz Biomed and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainz Biomed $530,000.00 103.10 -$26.39 million N/A N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals $358.69 million 2.67 -$47.90 million ($1.71) -31.20

Mainz Biomed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mainz Biomed and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainz Biomed N/A N/A N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals -7.34% 10.60% 4.40%

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Mainz Biomed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test. The company has a research collaboration with Microba Life Sciences to discover and develop novel therapeutics for major diseases. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

