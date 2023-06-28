Comparing Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) & Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF)

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) and Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lands’ End and Global Fashion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lands’ End
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Global Fashion Group
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Lands’ End currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.13%. Global Fashion Group has a consensus target price of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 224.22%. Given Global Fashion Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Fashion Group is more favorable than Lands’ End.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Lands’ End and Global Fashion Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lands’ End
|$1.56 billion
|0.18
|-$12.53 million
|($0.36)
|-24.36
|Global Fashion Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Global Fashion Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lands’ End.
Profitability
This table compares Lands’ End and Global Fashion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lands’ End
|-0.76%
|-3.07%
|-1.05%
|Global Fashion Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Global Fashion Group beats Lands’ End on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Lands’ End
Lands' End, Inc. operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel. It sells its products through e-commerce and company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Lands' End Lighthouse, Squall, Tugless Tank, Drifter, Outrigger, and Marinac, Beach Living brands, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Little Black Suit, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands. Lands' End, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.
About Global Fashion Group
Global Fashion Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear. It also provides associated ancillary services, such as marketing, technology, payment, warehousing, and logistics services; trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online retail and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner, and finance and investment holding company. The company operates through four e-commerce platforms, which include Dafiti, ZALORA, and THE ICONIC. Global Fashion Group S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.
