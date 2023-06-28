Comparing Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) & Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF)

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) and Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lands’ End and Global Fashion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lands’ End 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Fashion Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Lands’ End currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.13%. Global Fashion Group has a consensus target price of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 224.22%. Given Global Fashion Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Fashion Group is more favorable than Lands’ End.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

33.9% of Lands’ End shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lands’ End shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lands’ End and Global Fashion Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lands’ End $1.56 billion 0.18 -$12.53 million ($0.36) -24.36 Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Fashion Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lands’ End.

Profitability

This table compares Lands’ End and Global Fashion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lands’ End -0.76% -3.07% -1.05% Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Fashion Group beats Lands’ End on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc. operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel. It sells its products through e-commerce and company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Lands' End Lighthouse, Squall, Tugless Tank, Drifter, Outrigger, and Marinac, Beach Living brands, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Little Black Suit, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands. Lands' End, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

About Global Fashion Group

(Get Rating)

Global Fashion Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear. It also provides associated ancillary services, such as marketing, technology, payment, warehousing, and logistics services; trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online retail and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner, and finance and investment holding company. The company operates through four e-commerce platforms, which include Dafiti, ZALORA, and THE ICONIC. Global Fashion Group S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

