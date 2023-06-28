UTG (UTGN) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) is one of 43 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare UTG to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 8.66% 7.77% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UTG and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $20.28 billion $1.24 billion 55.95

Analyst Recommendations

UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UTG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 333 1980 1897 70 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 220.01%. Given UTG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

UTG has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

