Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

UBA stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $818.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

