Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HOFT opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently -149.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 24,844.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 156.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.