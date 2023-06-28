Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.