CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. 11.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

