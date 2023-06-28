Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,543 shares of company stock worth $7,539,929. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $670,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 39.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 424,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $2,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.