Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

UNB opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.80. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

