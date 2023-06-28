Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. Koss has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Koss Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

