Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Price Performance
NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. Koss has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.86.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
