Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 4.0 %

CLB stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Core Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Core Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

