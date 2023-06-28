Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $244.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.94. Nordson has a 12-month low of $195.28 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

