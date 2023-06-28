Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

