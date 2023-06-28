Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.54. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $74.87 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

