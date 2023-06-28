StockNews.com Downgrades ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANIP. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $958.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,153,958.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,153,958.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,157 shares of company stock worth $2,481,168. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

