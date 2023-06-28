Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

