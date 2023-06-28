Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $259.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.06.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,791 shares of company stock worth $74,644,492 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Hershey by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 840.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.