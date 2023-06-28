James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. James River Group has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $700.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. James River Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in James River Group by 839.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

