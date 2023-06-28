CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTIC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,026 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,646,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,535,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 409,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an an oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

