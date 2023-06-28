CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

CVB Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CVB Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 991,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 507,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 62,391 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

