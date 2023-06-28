Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 285.96% and a negative return on equity of 175.19%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.