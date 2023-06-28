Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.22.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $201.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $220.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,461 shares of company stock worth $6,060,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Five Below by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 602.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

