Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of EML stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.05. Eastern has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

In other Eastern news, Director Charles W. Henry bought 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Further Reading

