Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $42.88 Average PT from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $962.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.74. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Fiverr International by 727.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 167.9% during the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

