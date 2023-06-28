Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

In related news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,492.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enhabit Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 407,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,662,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. Enhabit has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Enhabit had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

